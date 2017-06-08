Knife attack on nursery worker being treated as hate crime

A knife attack on a nursery worker who was slashed and beaten by three women is being treated as a hate crime, police have said.

The white woman was set upon by three female assailants who reportedly shouted "Allah", according to her colleague.

She was treated in hospital for a minor slash wound and was said to be in shock following the incident on Wanstead High Street in north east London just after 9.30am on Wednesday.

Police said they are appealing for information to trace the three attackers.

"As a result of comments made during the attack, police are treating this as a hate crime," they said in a statement.