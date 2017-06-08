London Bridge terrorist was 'fine and jolly' in weeks before attack, friend says

In an exclusive interview with ITV News, a friend of Kharum Butt said he had been to a barbecue at Butt's house three weeks before the attack, and his behaviour had been normal.

The ring-leader of the terror group which led the attack on London Bridge was "fine" and "jolly" in the weeks beforehand, according to a friend - with no hint of the horror he was planning.

There was nothing unusual to suggest any change in behaviour which could lead to radicalisation or extremism, especially to such an extreme, audacious, repugnant way.

There was no sign of changes in behaviour, he was fine, he was jolly, he was cracking jokes, he was playful with his children - playful with his son, looking after his daughter.

Three weeks before this unfortunate, atrocious incident happened, I went to his barbecue and then to his house.

It comes as fresh images emerged of the moment armed police swooped on the scene and shot Butt and his two accomplices dead, ending the eight-minute rampage in just 10 seconds.

The friend, who asked to remain anonymous, said another friend had called him in the early hours of the morning following the attack, saying there was a "rumour" Butt had been involved.

"My heart just dropped. I was actually in denial. I said 'no, impossible, can't be him'. I didn't want to believe it," he said.

"I actually blew up the image that was posted and tilted the phone - and it was him.

"That's when I was gobsmacked, and I was sad, disheartened, upset - but shocked as well."