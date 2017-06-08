- ITV Report
London Bridge terrorist was 'fine and jolly' in weeks before attack, friend says
- Video report by ITV News security editor Rohit Kachroo
The ring-leader of the terror group which led the attack on London Bridge was "fine" and "jolly" in the weeks beforehand, according to a friend - with no hint of the horror he was planning.
In an exclusive interview with ITV News, a friend of Kharum Butt said he had been to a barbecue at Butt's house three weeks before the attack, and his behaviour had been normal.
It comes as fresh images emerged of the moment armed police swooped on the scene and shot Butt and his two accomplices dead, ending the eight-minute rampage in just 10 seconds.
The friend, who asked to remain anonymous, said another friend had called him in the early hours of the morning following the attack, saying there was a "rumour" Butt had been involved.
"My heart just dropped. I was actually in denial. I said 'no, impossible, can't be him'. I didn't want to believe it," he said.
"I actually blew up the image that was posted and tilted the phone - and it was him.
"That's when I was gobsmacked, and I was sad, disheartened, upset - but shocked as well."