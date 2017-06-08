Advertisement

Manchester bomber's younger brother says he was radicalised online in Britain

Hashem Abedi

The younger brother of the Manchester bomber has said Salman Abedi was radicalised online in Britain, according to Libyan counter-terrorism forces.

A spokesman said Hashem Abedi said he bought equipment for the attack in Britain but he didn't know where the attack would be carried out.

Manchester bomber Salman Abedi

He added Salman Abedi called his family to ask for forgiveness on the day of the attack.

Hashem was arrested in the Libyan capital having travelled to the city from the UK on April 16, Libya's counter-terrorism force said.

Officials previously said Hashem was planning his own "terrorist act" in Tripoli.
