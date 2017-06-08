Mass murderer Anders Breivik loses human rights case over isolation in jail

Mass murderer Anders Breivik has lost a human rights appeal over his isolation in prison at Norway's top court.

The neo-Nazi killer, who is serving a 21-year sentence for murdering 77 people in a gun and bomb terror attack, has brought a series of court cases over his treatment by jailers.

He was told that his rights were not violated by the decision to keep him separate from other prisoners in a ruling from Norway's top court.

In a statement it said there were "no prospects" for Breivik winning an appeal in the Supreme Court.

It said that he still "represents a "very high risk" of committing further extremely serious crimes.

Breivik had claimed his solitary confinement has deeply damaged him and made him even more radical in his neo-Nazi beliefs.

His defence lawyer lawyer Oystein Storrvikk told Norwegian news agency NTB that they would appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.