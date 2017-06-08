Music festivals 'should let people test drugs before taking them'

Revellers at music festivals should be able to test their drugs on site to reduce the amount of potentially harmful substances in circulation, health experts have said.

The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) said facilities at festivals should be "standard" to allow people to test the strength and content of any drug they are considering taking - and recommended it for nightclubs too.

A pilot scheme was carried out at the Secret Garden Party and Kendall Calling festivals last summer with the support of local police and public health workers - and the RSPH said it was successful in reducing drug use.

Almost one in five (18 per cent) also opted to dispose of their drugs once they were told of their true content.

Campaigners have insisted the policy does not amount to "condoning" drug use.