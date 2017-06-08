- ITV Report
Music festivals 'should let people test drugs before taking them'
Revellers at music festivals should be able to test their drugs on site to reduce the amount of potentially harmful substances in circulation, health experts have said.
The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) said facilities at festivals should be "standard" to allow people to test the strength and content of any drug they are considering taking - and recommended it for nightclubs too.
A pilot scheme was carried out at the Secret Garden Party and Kendall Calling festivals last summer with the support of local police and public health workers - and the RSPH said it was successful in reducing drug use.
Almost one in five (18 per cent) also opted to dispose of their drugs once they were told of their true content.
Campaigners have insisted the policy does not amount to "condoning" drug use.
RSPH chief executive Shirley Cramer said the rise in drug-related deaths at music festivals and night clubs was "a growing problem" for the government, health authorities and events companies alike.
Forensic testing firm The Loop is now hoping to expand the scheme to eight UK festivals UK festivals over the summer.
Fiona Measham, professor of criminology at Durham University and director of The Loop, added: "We believe that prioritising public health over criminal justice for drug-users at a time of growing concern about drug-related deaths at festivals and nightclubs can help to reduce drug-related harm both on and off site."
But some have voiced concern over the "message" it might send to youngsters.
Elizabeth Burton-Phillips, founder of DrugFAM, lost her son to heroin addiction and now campaigns on the issue.
Speaking to Good Morning Britain, she said she was concerned by the approach - and said she believed that warning young people of the dangers associated with drug use would be a more effective way of working.