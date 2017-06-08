New Build Nightmares? Tonight

Customer complaints about new build homes are on the rise, with the dream of a perfect property quickly turning into a nightmare for some.

Almost 300 families a week are moving into homes that aren’t finished or aren’t what they expected, whilst thousands of others have found themselves locked into controversial contracts dubbed the leasehold trap.

The Battle to Build

Britain needs to build more than 200,000 new homes a year to meet the country’s needs. It’s an ambitious figure leaving some experts questioning the build quality of some homes.

The latest survey from the Home Builders Federation revealed 98% of new build buyers reported snags or defects to their builders. Although the HBF say “overwhelmingly buyers are satisfied” with their purchase an all-party Parliamentary Group for Excellence in the Built Environment found 15,500 buyers of new-builds, were not happy with their new homes in one year.

Colin Nickless moved into his shared ownership three-bedroom home in Orchard Village in South East London in September 2015. It’s an estate that comprises of a number of social and private housing properties. It looked ideal at the outset, but he and his family were soon hit by a number of problems.

Colin Nickless Credit: ITV / Tonight

We’ve had multiple leaks, roof leaks, plumbing failures, electrical issues….heating issues generally build quality issues...damp and mould appear all across the estate.” – Colin Nickless

Colin says builders were out 117 times in the first year fixing defects. As well as leaks, it was discovered his home, which was meant to be energy efficient had no insulation. Not only were his bills more than he expected, Mr Nickless says the effect on his children kept him awake at night. Mr Nickless’ daughter has cystic fibrosis as well as autism. She’s been admitted to hospital several times with infections Colin believes are down to their living conditions.

You are stuck in a position where you have made a decision as a parent to buy a house that is contributing to your child’s sickness…there are nights where I lay in bed awake and I cannot put that out of my mind.” – Colin Nickless

Mould growing inside Colin's new build home Credit: ITV / Tonight

Willmott Dixon, who built the estate, state:

The problems experienced by some residents at Orchard Village are completely unacceptable, for which we sincerely apologise. The quality of some homes has fallen well short of our own high standards. We are determined to put this right, and we have commenced a full programme of works to ensure the remaining issues are completed to the satisfaction of residents. We have appointed a trusted team who will maintain a full-time presence on site until the work is complete. – Willmott Dixon statement

Tonight has been contacted by a number of buyers with similar issues across the country. Paula Higgins from the HomeOwners Alliance told us she gets complaints daily.

We are getting increasingly concerned that we are building homes that are not fit for purpose that the quality is not there they are not even meeting minimum standards.” – Paula Higgins, HomeOwners Alliance

There are now calls for a New Home Ombudsman independent from government and developers to offer more support to buyers.

So what can you do if you’re worried? The campaign group HomeOwners Alliance recommend the following:

Get to know the developers in the area where you want to buy and research them online.

in the area where you want to buy and research them online. Get talking – If the development has been partially completed ask the neighbours how they found the process of buying. You might pick up some top tips for negotiating and things to watch for in your contract.

– If the development has been partially completed ask the neighbours how they found the process of buying. You might pick up some top tips for negotiating and things to watch for in your contract. Visit the developer’s other sites - how do they look? Do the new residents speak highly of their homes and the developer?

- how do they look? Do the new residents speak highly of their homes and the developer? Never rely solely on the developer’s promotional material. Get a feel for what you’re buying by visiting the site and the local area. Look at transport links, do your journey to work, walk to local facilities and so on.

Leasehold Trap?

The quality of new build properties isn’t all you need to look out for. The practice of selling leasehold homes has come under fire recently with one commentator labelling it the ‘The PPI of the house building industry.’

Whilst leasehold homes are not a new phenomenon, in the past properties on new-build estates were traditionally sold as freehold as long as the developer owned the land. But there is a growing trend among big developers to sell new homes as leasehold instead.

Tonight hears from homeowners concerned that escalating ground rent charges are causing problems.

Useful links:

