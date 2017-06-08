North Korea 'fires several land-to-ship missiles'

The statement added that the projectiles likely flew about 200 kilometers (about 125 miles).

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the projectiles were fired off North Korea's east coastal town of Wonsan on Thursday morning local time (Wednesday morning GMT).

North Korea's continuation of weapons tests have rattled Washington and the North's neighbours as Pyongyang seeks to build a nuclear missile capable of reaching the United States, South Korea's military added.

Last week the UN's security council imposed a series of fresh 'targeted' sanctions on North Korea in response to repeated missile tests conducted by Pyongyang.

The names of 14 North Korean officials and four entities linked to the North's nuclear and missile programs to the U.N. were added to the blacklist - making them subject to a global travel ban and asset freeze.

The latest launches were North Korea's fourth ballistic test in as many weeks as the country continues to speed up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.