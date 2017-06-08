Officer stabbed as he took on knifemen armed with only baton during London attack says 'I did everything I could'

The aftermath of the attack Credit: GMB

A police officer who was stabbed in the eye as he took on the London Bridge attackers with only his baton has said he was "sorry" he could not do more. The officer was one of the first on the scene and was injured during the terrorist attack in London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night. The officer, who is not being named by the force, added: "I'm so sorry I couldn't do more and I want you to know I did everything I could." The officer is still seriously unwell and recovering in hospital with wounds to his head, arm and leg. He said the events of Saturday night changed his life but he feels he only did "what any other person would have done".

Police at the scene of the attack

He said in a statement: “I am truly moved and overwhelmed by all the support and comments that I’ve received, not only from people in this country but across the world. “Like every police officer who responded, I was simply doing my job. I didn’t expect the level of love and well wishes I have received. “I feel like I did what any other person would have done. I want to say sorry to the families that lost their loved ones. "I’m so sorry I couldn’t do more and I want you to know I did everything I could. “I am so proud of my colleagues from BTP and everyone from the other emergency services who were on shift that night and did everything they could in the face of danger. I especially want to thank the officers who saved my life and kept me alive. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them.

Four police officers were injured in the terror attack Credit: PA