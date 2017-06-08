- ITV Report
-
Police make first arrest using facial recognition technology
Police have used facial recognition technology to make an arrest for the first time.
Intelligent cameras identified the suspect by matching his face against images stored in a database.
The man was arrested at the end of last month by South Wales Police using the new tools, the force confirmed.
South Wales Police started trialling the technology at the Champions League final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, but said the arrest was unconnected.
If the months-long trial is successful the Welsh force hopes to extend its use of facial recognition to stop crimes before they happen.
Experts say the cameras, created by security firm NEC, could be used to help prevent terrorist attacks.
South Wales Police said it could be used for public safety and national security.
For example, to track individuals following a disturbance or monitoring security at airports.
Introducing the technology, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Lewis said: “The world we live in is changing and with that comes a need to change the way we police. We are investing in ensuring our officers have the tools and technology needed to most effectively protect our communities. As technology evolves into the future, so too will the way our police force operates.
“This facial recognition technology will enable us to search, scan and monitor images and video of suspects against offender databases, leading to the faster and more accurate identification of persons of interest.
"The technology can also enhance our existing CCTV network in the future by extracting faces in real time and instantaneously matching them against a watch list of individuals, including missing people. We are very cognisant of concerns about privacy and we are building in checks and balances into our methodology to reassure the public that the approach we take is justified and proportionate."
The technology, which is being tested in other locations in the UK, is already in use in electronic passport control gates making it possible it will be used widely.