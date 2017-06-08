Police make first arrest using facial recognition technology

The facial recognition CCTV van Credit: South Wales Police

Police have used facial recognition technology to make an arrest for the first time. Intelligent cameras identified the suspect by matching his face against images stored in a database. The man was arrested at the end of last month by South Wales Police using the new tools, the force confirmed. South Wales Police started trialling the technology at the Champions League final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, but said the arrest was unconnected.

The Millennium Stadium in Cardiff Credit: PA

If the months-long trial is successful the Welsh force hopes to extend its use of facial recognition to stop crimes before they happen. Experts say the cameras, created by security firm NEC, could be used to help prevent terrorist attacks. South Wales Police said it could be used for public safety and national security. For example, to track individuals following a disturbance or monitoring security at airports.

Police hope the technology could help prevent further attacks Credit: PA