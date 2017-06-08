Scientists develop eco-friendly microbeads

Scientists have developed an alternative to the environmentally damaging microbeads that are due to be banned later this year.

The current beads are made of plastic and are too small to be filtered out in the sewage systems so the material ends up on rivers and oceans where wildlife ingests it.

Microbeads measure less than 0.5mm and are typically used in products such as face wash and toothpaste.

The new biodegradable versions are made of cellulose and could be a used as a replacement to the current environmentally damaging variety.

It is estimated that a single shower can result in 100,000 plastic particles entering the ocean adding to the eight million tonnes of plastic that enters the ocean each year.

The Government plans to ban microbeads this year, following campaigning by environmental groups such as Greenpeace.

Engineers from the University of Bath's Centre for Sustainable Chemical Technologies have developed the alternative to plastic microbeads.