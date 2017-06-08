Scottish Episcopal Church approves gay marriages in historic vote

The Scottish Episcopal Church (SEC) has voted to approve same-sex church marriages in a historic vote.

It makes them the first Anglican church in the UK to allow gay and lesbian marriages.

Members of the church's General Synod in Edinburgh agreed to change cannon law at their annual meeting on Thursday.

However they said clergy who do not wish to carry out same-sex weddings will not be forced to do so "against their conscience".

Equal-rights campaigners were quick to welcome the decision.