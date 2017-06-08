- ITV Report
-
The best voting tradition? #Dogsatpollingstations pictures flood social media once more
As the nation goes to the polls, they're dragging their four-legged friends with them.
Arguably one of - if not the - best British voting traditions, pictures of loveable doggies doing their democratic duty have flooded social media once more, under the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations.
A few voters have posted pictures of other pets joining them at the ballot box too, including a number of cats - and even one rat.