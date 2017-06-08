'They told me my baby had died... but now I know she may have been stolen and trafficked'

Thousands of women in Spain told their babies had died at birth are now dealing with the horrifying possibility they may actually have been stolen by baby traffickers.

Now, they are fighting to discover the truth.

Among them is bereaved mother Ruth Appleby, who was living in northern Spain 25 years ago when she became pregnant with her first child.

She told ITV News the pregnancy had been "effortless" - yet, just hours after giving birth, a nurse told her husband their daughter had died.

For 19 years, she left flowers at a grave in Spain - but later discovered the remains inside were not those of a newborn.