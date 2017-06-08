UK universities slip down international league tables

Credit: PA

Dozens of universities in the UK are dropping down the international league table. Of the 76 British universities on the new World University Rankings, 51 of them have slipped down the list. However, the table, which includes 959 institutions worldwide, reveals the UK is still home to four of the world's ten best universities. Cambridge University is the top-rated UK university, taking fifth place, compared with fourth last year. Top ten QS World University Rankings:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Stanford

Harvard

California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

Cambridge

Oxford

University College London

Imperial College London

Chicago

ETH Zurich

Oxford is in sixth place, the same position it occupied last year, while University College London (UCL) is seventh, the same as last year, and Imperial College London is eighth, up from ninth a year ago. Overall, 16 of the 24 Russell Group universities, considered among the best in the country, have moved downwards. University performance is based on four areas; research, teaching, employability and internationalisation. The falls are more likely to be related to a university resources, and increasing competition from other parts of the world, rather than the impact of Brexit, say researchers.

