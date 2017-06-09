- ITV Report
-
At least 14 killed in fight over food aid supplies in Somalia
At least 14 people have been killed in fights over humanitarian food supplies in drought-ravaged Somalia.
Clashes broke out after a group of soldiers tried to steal sacks of food intended for distribution to desperate people in the southwestern city of Baidoa and a second group of soldiers challenged them, said local police.
Most of those hurt in the fighting were civilians.
Some were left in a critical condition, according to a nurse at the city's main hospital.
More than 140,000 people have fled to Baidoa in the hope of finding help as drought and famine ravage Somalia.
The majority of those displaced in the city are children and young people, according to according to the International Organization.
The crisis has been worsened due to an uprising by al-Shabab Islamist militants who prevent food being distributed in areas under their control.