- ITV Report
-
British father and baby killed in car crash in France
A British father and 10-month-old baby are reported to have died after a road crash in France.
The car they were in was hit by an empty cattle truck in a rural area of Brittany, French news website The Local reported.
The child's mother is being treated in hospital.
A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who is in hospital in France following a road traffic accident, which also sadly resulted in the death of two family members."
The baby died in the crash in Pluguffan near Quimper on Wednesday while the child's father died the following day, The Local reported.