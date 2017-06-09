Doctors must continue Charlie Gard's life-support until Tuesday, ECHR judges say

Doctors in London must continue providing life-support treatment to terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard, who is at the centre of a life-support legal battle, until midnight on Tuesday June 13, judges at the European Court of Human Rights have said.

The parents of sick Charlie Gard lost their Supreme Court fight to take their son to America for treatment.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates want the 10-month-old, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to undergo a therapy trial.