Donald Trump congratulates Theresa May on election win

Donald Trump has called Theresa May to congratulate her on returning to Number 10.

The US president told the Prime Minister he looked forward to continued "close co-operation" with the UK.

Mrs May also received a phone call from French president Emmanuel Macron who invited her to France.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "US President Donald Trump called the Prime Minister to offer his congratulations. Both sides agreed they look forward to continuing the close cooperation between our two countries.

"The French President Emmanuel Macron called to congratulate the Prime Minister, and said he was pleased that she would continue to be a close partner.

"The president invited the Prime Minister to visit France at the earliest possible opportunity, and they agreed that the strong friendship between our two countries was important and would endure."