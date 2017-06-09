Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

General Election 2017: Quotes of the night

The Conservatives have failed to accrue an overall majority.

So Britain is heading for a hung Parliament.

Here is a selection of standout quotes from a frantic election night.

  • Exit poll shock as Tory look set to miss majority

If the exit poll is even remotely in the right territory, it's a political earthquake.

– Robert Peston, ITV News Political Editor
  • Election branded catastrophic mistake in wake of exit poll

The fact is this election... it's going to be judged as possibly the most catastrophic mistake, strategic call that a political leader has made.

– Alastair Campbell
  • SNP losing seats in Scotland

The giant sucking sound that you can hear is the SNP tide receding the length and breadth of Scotland.

– Douglas Alexander, Labour
  • Clegg becomes of the biggest losses of the night

I of course have encountered this evening something that many people have encountered before tonight, and I suspect many people will encounter after tonight, which is in politics you live by the sword and you die by the sword.

– Nick Clegg
  • Osborne slams 'catastrophic' night for Tories

It's obviously been, I'll finish where I started, a catastrophic night for her and very bad for the Conservatives.

– George Osborne
  • A second election looms?

We're going to be in a very, very unstable hung parliament, if this is correct there will be a second election soon.

– Ed Balls
  • May promises stability despite disastrous night


Whatever the results are, the Conservative party will ensure that we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability, so that we can all, as one country go forward together.

– Theresa May
  • Corbyn calls on May to resign


If there is a message from tonight's results it is this.

The Prime Minister called this election because she wanted a mandate. Well the mandate she has got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence.

– Jeremy Corbyn
  • Another EU referendum looms?

My fear is that Corbyn forms a coalition with the SNP and a few Lib Dems and we look down the barrels of a second referendum in two years time.

– Nigel Farage
