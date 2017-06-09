- ITV Report
-
General Election 2017: Quotes of the night
So Britain is heading for a hung Parliament.
Here is a selection of standout quotes from a frantic election night.
- Exit poll shock as Tory look set to miss majority
- Election branded catastrophic mistake in wake of exit poll
- SNP losing seats in Scotland
- Clegg becomes of the biggest losses of the night
- Osborne slams 'catastrophic' night for Tories
- A second election looms?
- May promises stability despite disastrous night
- Corbyn calls on May to resign
- Another EU referendum looms?