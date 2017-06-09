Hostages released after knife-wielding man held them at a job centre

An armed man who took several people hostage at a job centre in Newcastle is believed to have released everyone involved, Northumbria Police said.

It is believed that all the hostages have been released and that the man concerned is the only person who remains in the building.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage and police would ask people not to speculate about the ongoing situation in Byker.

The man, armed with a knife, is believed to be the only person left in the Jobcentre Plus in Clifford Street in the Byker area of Newcastle.

Specialist negotiators were at the scene after being called at 8am on Friday.

Nearby accommodation was evacuated and the metro station was closed.

In a statement, Northumbria Police said: "Officers have attended and found a man armed with a knife had entered the premises and it is believed that several members of staff are being held there.

"Several other staff members have left."

Police said it is believed the man involved is known to the job centre, adding that it is being treated as "an isolated incident" and there are no reports of any injuries.

Roads around the building have been closed and no trains are passing through Byker while officers deal with the "ongoing situation".