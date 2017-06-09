London Bridge victim Xavier Thomas 'was an exceptional man' and 'a ray of sunshine'

London Bridge attack victim Xavier Thomas has been remembered as "an exceptional man" and a "ray of sunshine" in tributes from his family and friends.

French national Mr Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend Christine Delcros when he was thrown into the Thames by the attackers' van.

His body was found several days later.

Ms Delcros paid tribute to him as "an exceptional man" who "did everything for his children".

"You have marked my heart forever," she said in a statement released through police.

"I will cherish you intensively in my heart and that way our love will link us forever."