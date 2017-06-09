- ITV Report
-
London Bridge victim Xavier Thomas 'was an exceptional man' and 'a ray of sunshine'
London Bridge attack victim Xavier Thomas has been remembered as "an exceptional man" and a "ray of sunshine" in tributes from his family and friends.
French national Mr Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend Christine Delcros when he was thrown into the Thames by the attackers' van.
His body was found several days later.
Ms Delcros paid tribute to him as "an exceptional man" who "did everything for his children".
"You have marked my heart forever," she said in a statement released through police.
"I will cherish you intensively in my heart and that way our love will link us forever."
Mr Thomas' 24-year-old daughter Noémie said he was a "faithful" person who loved family and valued exploring cultures over material possessions.
"Xavier would not be content with a quiet life, he needed to always discover more and he would include his children as soon as possible," she said in a statement on behalf of the whole family.
Ms Delcros' sister twin sister Nathalie Brohan, who helped lead the search for Mr Thomas, said he was a "true ray of sunshine for my sister and for us all".
She added: "You always said: 'What matters in life is to live every moment of life as intensively as possible, to never have any regrets'.
"Your philosophy of life must remain an example to live for us all because life is a precious jewel."