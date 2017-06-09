Low pressure set to bring more rain this weekend

The weekend is going to be fairly unsettled with most of us seeing rain at some point as low pressure moves in from the west.

Overnight cloud and rain will push into Wales and N. Ireland, along with a strengthening southerly wind. Elsewhere it'll remain dry with clear spells.

During tomorrow the rain band will spread northeastwards to the Midlands, Northern England and Scotland bringing some heavy spells of rain. Northern Ireland will dry up and become mostly bright and feel warm in the sunshine. Many areas south of the Midlands will escape the rain and the southeast of England in particular will be very fine and warm. Temperatures could hit 25C.

ITV weather presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast