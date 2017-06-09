- ITV Report
Mars recalling some chocolate snacks 'due to the potential presence of salmonella'
Mars in the UK and Ireland is recalling some bars of Galaxy, Malteasers Teasers and bags of Minstrels "due to the potential presence of salmonella", the chocolate maker has said.
Salmonella bacteria can cause food poisoning and symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever.
The company said they have not had any complaints but have made the decision to voluntarily recall the products potentially affected.
Products affected include:
- Galaxy Milk 200g bar
- Galaxy Milk 4x42g multipack bar
- Galazy Milk 42g bar
- Galaxy Counters 78g treat bag
- Galaxy Counters 112g pouch
- Maltesers Teasers 35g bar
- Galaxy Minstrels 118g Pouch
The company said in a statement: "We have detected the possible presence of Salmonella from the ingredients used in making some of our Galaxy products, including Smooth Milk Chocolate bars, Minstels and Counters and Teasers bars, whilst carrying out our routine testing process.
“This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
“No other brands or varieties of chocolate, pack formats, bar sizes or best before dates are affected.”
The company said if you have one of the products listed above, you should not eat it and to contact them for a return and refund.
