Mars recalling some chocolate snacks 'due to the potential presence of salmonella'

Mars in the UK and Ireland is recalling some bars of Galaxy, Malteasers Teasers and bags of Minstrels "due to the potential presence of salmonella", the chocolate maker has said.

Salmonella bacteria can cause food poisoning and symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever.

The company said they have not had any complaints but have made the decision to voluntarily recall the products potentially affected.

Products affected include: