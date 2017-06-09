May retains top five members of Cabinet

Theresa May has confirmed the top five members of her Cabinet will remain the same as before the election.

Philip Hammond, Amber Rudd, Boris Johnson, Michael Fallon, and David Davis have all been retained by the Prime Minister.

No further appointments will be made this evening, a statement from Number 10 said.

It came after Mrs May promised to "reflect on what we need to do in the future to take the party forward".

Theresa May's Cabinet: