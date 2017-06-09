May 'sorry' for election result which cost Tory MPs their seats

Theresa May has said she is "sorry" for the election result which cost some Tory MPs their seats.

The prime minister, who has faced calls to step down, told ITV News she would "reflect on the results and what we need to do in the future to take the party forward".

Earlier, she announced she would form a majority government with the Democratic Unionist Party to keep the Tories in power.

Asked if she ever thought about resigning as the results came in, she said her focus last night was on her colleagues who were "sadly losing their seats".

"I obviously wanted a different result last night and I'm sorry for all those colleagues who lost their seats who didn't deserve to lose," she said.

"And of course I'll reflect on what happened."