Spalding murders: Teen couple who brutally killed girl's mother and sister named

Kim Edwards and her boyfriend Lucas Markham

A 15-year-old girl believed to be one of Britain's youngest double murderers concocted a plan to brutally kill her own mother and sister, it can now be reported. Kim Edwards and her boyfriend Lucas Markham murdered Edwards' mother Elizabeth Edwards, 49, and her daughter Katie as they slept at their home in Spalding, Lincolnshire last April. The couple, likened to Bonnie and Clyde during their trial, had sex, shared a bath and watched four Twilight vampire films as they "revelled" after the killings.

Victims Elizabeth Edwards and Katie Edwards

The pair, who were both originally given 20-year minimum custodial terms, had them reduced by the judges to 17 and a half years each. The identities of the couple could not be reported throughout a trial at Nottingham Crown Court in 2016 because of their age, but restrictions on naming the pair were lifted by three judges at London's Court of Appeal. Markham, who admitted the killings, used a kitchen knife to stab both victims in the neck as they slept.

The knife used to kill Elizabeth and Katie Edwards Credit: Lincolnshire Police

They were discovered and arrested at the home Edwards shared with her mother and sister 36 hours later, having been reported missing to police. The ban on naming the pair was lifted by Sir Brian Leveson, Mr Justice Blake and Mr Justice Lewis.

Elizabeth Edwards was a dinner lady

Detective Superintendent Martin Holvey, of Lincolnshire Police, said in a statement after the Court of Appeal's ruling: "The judges have ruled that there is a strong public interest in the full facts of this exceptional case being known, meaning that Lucas Markham and Kim Edwards can now be named. "The murders of Elizabeth and Katie Edwards were horrific and brutal and the whole country shared a sense of shock that two juveniles, who were only 14 years old at the time, could have carried out such a horrendous act. "I'm sure that sense of disbelief and horror will be deepened now it is known that it was Elizabeth's own daughter who was responsible for plotting with her boyfriend to carry out the murders.

The house where the murders took place