Sunshine, showers and cloud forecast

Friday will be a mixed day with sunshine, showers and cloud.

It will be a rather cloudy day across much of Scotland with rain at times, although this should ease through the afternoon.

Elsewhere, it will be a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the heaviest showers tending to spread eastwards through the day.

Cloud will thicken across some western areas later, with rain reaching the far west by evening.

It will feel rather warm in any sunshine, with a top temperature of 21 Celsius (70F).