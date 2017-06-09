Theresa May will not resign as Prime Minister as election ends in hung parliament

Theresa May has no intention to resign as Prime Minister, ITV News understands.

Mrs May has come under increasing pressure to stand aside following a "catastrophic" snap election that ended in a hung parliament.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston told Good Morning Britain: "There was lots of speculation that she would resign - she's not resigning. Absolutely. Categorical.

He told the programme on Friday morning that "she's speaking to her most senior colleagues about how to put together a government.

"I suspect they impose conditions on her - she's been accused of cutting out important members of her Cabinet from decision.

"The key thing is that she's got no intention of quitting, she will cite the fact she's got 43% of the vote.

"My sense is the power-brokers within the Tory party, at the moment, would prefer her to stay."