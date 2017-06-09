Trump: I'm 100% willing to testify about Comey's claims

Donald Trump has said he is "100% willing to testify" about claims made by former FBI chief James Comey.

The US president said he would go under oath to give his version of what happened between him and the FBI Director he fired.

Earlier this week Mr Comey gave evidence before a US Senate hearing about Mr Trump and his alleged links with Russia.

He claimed the Trump team had told "lies, plain and simple" and also accused Mr Trump of defaming him and the reputation of the FBI.

Mr Comey also claimed he took memos of his meetings with the president as he was concerned Mr Trump may lie about what was discussed.