Voter turnout highest since 1992

Britons voted in the snap general election in their highest numbers in 25 years.

With only one seat yet to declare, more than 32 million votes had been counted and the figure was unlikely to surpass the total who voted in the 1992 poll.

The number of votes is the highest since 33.6 million voted in 1992, when Conservative leader John Major made it four general election wins in a row for the Tories.

But turnout is usually expressed as a proportion of the electorate, meaning the current figure of 68.7% is the highest since the 1997 general election.

It is also the first time Labour has gained seats in a general election since 1997.

The turnout figure marks a rise on that in 2015 of 66.2% and fits a trend that has seen an increasing proportion of the electorate voting since 2001.

Some 71.5% of the electorate turned out in the 1997 general election, ushering in a Labour government under Tony Blair.

But then turnout dropped significantly to 59.4% in 2001, followed by 61.2% in 2005 and 65.1% in 2010 - which returned a hung parliament.

In 2017, the highest turnout in an individual seat so far was 79.8% in Winchester, while the lowest turnout was 51.9% in Wolverhampton South East.

At this stage, there is no demographic breakdown of voters so claims there was a higher turnout among young voters cannot be measured.