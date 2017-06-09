What does the election result mean for Brexit?

Prime Minister Theresa May looks on after she held her seat in Maidenhead. Credit: PA

The market was betting on Theresa May securing a significant majority, once again the market got it wrong. In the end investors had no special insight. It has been as disastrous night for Theresa May. A snap election designed to strengthen her grip on power has left her looking fatally diminished and her party scrabbling around for a coalition partner to stay in government. The pound fell as soon as the exit poll was published but to $1.26 - that's more or less where it was on the April 18th when the election was called.

Theresa May, pictured on the campaign trail. Credit: PA

In Hong Kong, HSBC shares are down 1%, the grey market suggests the FTSE in London is expected to open down 20 - 30 points. A period of political chaos looms but market mayhem this is not. Amid all of obvious uncertainty the most obvious question investors will be asking is where on earth this leaves Brexit. Negotiations are due to start in two weeks time and it's not at all clear that the Prime Minister who triggered Article 50 will be sat around the table.

The Prime Minister met with several European leaders at a summit in March. Credit: PA