A mild, muggy night for many. Showery tomorrow.

Becoming largely dry across the UK overnight with showers tending to die away as night falls. Uncomfortable for sleeping - especially across southeastern areas where temperatures will stay up in the high teens. Some brightness to start the day tomorrow but fairly quickly showers will develop - these will be heaviest and most frequent across the north of the country. To the south east, the day will start on a cloudier note but should brighten up here later. Again, the risk of showers - but perhaps lighter and more scattered than further north.