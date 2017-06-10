Angela Merkel expects Brexit talks to begin 'within days'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she expects Brexit negotiations to go ahead within days.

Speaking at a news conference in Mexico, Merkel said she expected Britain's Brexit talks to begin as planned despite the result of the General Election which left the Conservative party without a majority.

Merkel said Europe wanted Britain to remain a good partner, adding they wanted to get to work "speedily".

The Chancellor is on a two-day visit to Mexico to discuss trade and human rights with President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Both leaders expressed optimism about the upcoming renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement demanded by US President Donald Trump.

Pena Nieto said he hopes a "global" agreement between Mexico and the European Union could be finalised by the end of the year.