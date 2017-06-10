- ITV Report
-
Batman actor Adam West dies age 88
Batman star Adam West has died at age 88 after a battle with cancer, his family has announced.
The actor made his name as the caped superhero in the 1960s TV series Batman.
He will also be remembered to a younger audience as the voice of the Mayor of Quahog on the long-running Family Guy cartoon show,
His family confirmed his death in a post on his Twitter account saying they would "miss him like crazy".
A spokesman for the family told the Hollywood Reporter that West had died on Friday night in Los Angeles after a short battle with leukemia.
“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero,” they said in a statement.
He is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.