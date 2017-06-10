Defeated Tory Housing Minister appointed new Downing Street chief of staff

A former minister who lost his seat in Thursday's General Election has been appointed as Theresa May's new Downing Street chief of staff.

Gavin Barwell, who saw his Croydon Central majority of 165 overturned by Labour's Sarah Jones, will bring "considerable experience" to the post, the Prime Minister said.

The former Conservative Housing Minister's appointment follows the resignation of Mrs May's closest aides Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, who had served as joint chiefs of staff.

Mrs May said: "I'm delighted that Gavin Barwell accepted the role as my chief of staff.

"He has been a first class minister and is widely respected.

"He will bring considerable experience of the party to the post.

"As I said yesterday, I want to reflect on the election and why it did not deliver the result I hoped for."

Mr Barwell said: "I voted for Theresa May to become Prime Minister.

"I believe she is the best person to heal the divisions in our country that last year's referendum and the General Election have laid bare, getting the best Brexit deal for the whole country and leading us towards a brighter future outside the EU.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as her chief of staff."