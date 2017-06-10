Democratic Unionist Party agree 'confidence deal' with Conservatives

The Conservative party have struck a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party in a bid to keep Theresa May's party in power.

Despite the "confidence and supply" agreement, which is far looser than a formal coalition, Mrs May grip on her position remains far from secure as the strength of the deal looks set to be tested.

The deal means the DUP will back the Tories on key votes like the Queen's Speech, the Budget or any confidence votes to bring down the prime minister. After that they will work on a vote-by-vote.

Downing Street said the outline agreement will be put to the Cabinet for discussion on Monday.

The 10 DUP MPs could prove crucial in supporting the Conservatives on key votes after Thursday's election saw Mrs May lose control of the Commons.

But the prime minister continues to face opposition from Labour and from within her own party.

Jeremy Corbyn said he will oppose the government all the way, telling the Sunday Mirror he can "still be prime minister."