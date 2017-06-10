Ethiopia warns drought emergency food aid is running out

Ethiopia is running out of emergency food aid. Credit: AP

Ethiopia's government has warned it will run out of emergency food aid next month as the number of drought victims in the East African country reached 7.8 million. The country's disaster relief chief Mitiku Kassa said it needs more than one billion dollars (£784 million) for emergency food assistance. Seasonal rains have been critically small and local cattle are dying. The number of drought victims has risen by two million people in the past four months.

People wait for food and water in the Warder district in the Somali region of Ethiopia. Credit: AP

An international delegation visited one of the worst-affected areas on Friday near the border with Somalia, which suffers from widespread drought as well. The International Organisation for Migration said hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced, with the problem compounded as people pour into Ethiopia from Somalia. A United Nations humanitarian envoy said donor fatigue and similar crises elsewhere have hurt aid efforts. Both Somalia and neighbouring South Sudan are among four countries recently singled out by the United Nations in a 4.4 billion dollar (£3.4 billion) aid appeal to avert catastrophic hunger and famine. Famine has already been declared for two counties in South Sudan.

Ethiopia's disaster relief chief says the country needs more than one billion dollars in food aid. Credit: AP