How the London Bridge attack unfolded

The head of the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism unit, Commander Dean Haydon, has released details of how the events of the London Bridge attack unfolded

Saturday morning - Khuram Butt tries to hire a 7.5-tonne lorry online but does not provide payment details so the rental does not go ahead.

17.47 - Butt receives a text confirming the hire of a white Renault van, using a recently activated mobile phone, for 17.50 Saturday to 10am on Sunday.

18.30 - Butt, Youssef Zaghba and Rachid Redouane drive in a red Corsa to Harold Hill, Romford, to pick up the van.

19.17 - They arrive at an address in Barking, where Zaghba lived.

19.38 - The trio leaves in the van heading into central London.

21.58 - They drive over London Bridge. The van then travels over the bridge three times, and on the third occasion mounts the pavement and collides with pedestrians.

22.07 - The van crashes into railings on the south side of the bridge, near the Barrowboy and Banker pub. The three men, armed with knives, run into Borough Market and stab numerous people, including two police officers.

22:08 - Police receive the first call about the incident.

22:16 - All three attackers are shot dead by eight firearms officers who discharged an unprecedented 46 rounds.