Man released without charge over Manchester bombing

A man arrested in connection with the Manchester bombing has been released without charge.

Greater Manchester Police said the 38-year-old, who was detained at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, was released on Friday.

Nineteen of the 21 people arrested in connection with the investigation have been released without charge, the force confirmed.

It added that two men remain in custody for questioning.

Twenty two people were killed and many more injured when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device at the Manchester Arena on 22 May.