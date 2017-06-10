- ITV Report
Man released without charge over Manchester bombing
A man arrested in connection with the Manchester bombing has been released without charge.
Greater Manchester Police said the 38-year-old, who was detained at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, was released on Friday.
Nineteen of the 21 people arrested in connection with the investigation have been released without charge, the force confirmed.
It added that two men remain in custody for questioning.
Twenty two people were killed and many more injured when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device at the Manchester Arena on 22 May.
On Friday, a court heard Abedi carried a rucksack packed with a "massive number" of small metal objects which "flew through the air at high velocity in all directions" when detonated.
The inquests into the deaths of the 22 victims were told the improvised explosive device contained in the bag he was carrying on his back appeared to be "designed to kill and maim indiscriminately the largest number of innocent people".
Senior coroner for Manchester Nigel Meadows opened the inquests as brief summaries to the background circumstances of each of the fatalities was outlined.
None of the families of the deceased attended the hearing at Manchester Civil Justice, which lasted just short of a hour.
A photograph of each of the victims was shown on a large screen along with their dates of birth and then a map which pinpointed Abedi, 22, in the middle of the large foyer area of the indoor arena and where each person was when he detonated the device.
The nearest victim was just five yards from Abedi, while the furthest away was 20 metres.