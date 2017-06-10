Music fans brave mud at Isle of Wight as festival season gets underway

Music fans have braved mud at the Isle of Wight as Britain's festival season gets underway.

Thousands of people have flocked to the island for the first major festival of the summer, which features David Guetta, Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart as headliners.

Those arriving faced long queues as security was stepped up following recent terror attacks.

Police said they were providing a "heightened presence", with armed police present and metal detectors at every gate.

They have said the public should be "alert but not alarmed".