- ITV Report
Music fans brave mud at Isle of Wight as festival season gets underway
Music fans have braved mud at the Isle of Wight as Britain's festival season gets underway.
Thousands of people have flocked to the island for the first major festival of the summer, which features David Guetta, Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart as headliners.
Those arriving faced long queues as security was stepped up following recent terror attacks.
Police said they were providing a "heightened presence", with armed police present and metal detectors at every gate.
They have said the public should be "alert but not alarmed".
Showers gave way to bright sunshine as revellers basked in the first day of the festival yesterday.
Among those performing yesterday were Rag'n'Bone Man, Run DMC and the Kaiser chiefs.
Festival organiser John Giddings said the line-up was "one of the best" in the event's 16-year history since he relaunched the legendary festival of the early 1970s.
Mr Giddings said he had been first made aware of Saturday night headliners Arcade Fire by David Bowie, who headlined the festival in 2004.
"He said 'John, you should check out this band'," he told Absolute Radio.
"And, I mean, they've gone from strength to strength haven't they?"
Rod Stewart,famous for his songs spanning five decades including Sailing and Maggie May,will close the festival on Sunday.
As well as music spread across several stages, the festival features pop-up yoga classes, a champagne bar and a dedicated children's zone.
Festival-goers can also enjoy a touch of luxury in open-air hot-tubs provided as well as glamping options including Bedouin and cube-shaped tents.