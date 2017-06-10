- ITV Report
-
Prince Philip enjoys quiet 96th birthday celebrations
Prince Phillip has marked his 96th birthday with quiet celebrations as he prepares to step down from official duties.
The Duke of Edinburgh was congratulated by Buckingham Palace with a tweet that showed him greeting well-wishers.
He was spent the day privately at Windsor Castle as he prepares to begin his retirement from most public events.
Royal aides say the Duke is keen to enjoy more of his leisure time when he steps away from the limelight in a few months.
Next weekend, Philip is expected to help the Queen celebrate her official 91st birthday at the annual Trooping The Colour parade.
After his retirement, he may still appear occasionally at certain public events, but "will no longer play an active role by attending engagements", the Palace said