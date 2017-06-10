Rain clearing to sunshine & showers

Heavy rain across Wales and northwest England today - up to 50mm of rain in places. To the southeast it's a warm, dry, sunny day and behind that system to the far northwest, a mixture of sunny spells and showers. That system slowly moves southeastwards overnight tonight, gradually becoming just a band of cloud with some drizzly rain. Behind it, turning largely dry and it's a warm night for most. That cloud and drizzle will take its time to clear away from the southeast tomorrow but eventually it will become a day of sunny spells and showers for the UK with the heaviest and most frequent showers across northwestern areas.