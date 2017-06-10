- ITV Report
Richard Hammond suffers serious car crash while filming for the Grand Tour
Richard Hammond has suffered a "serious crash" while filming The Grand Tour in Switzerland.
The presenter, 47, was flown to hospital by air ambulance but is said to have escaped serious injury in the collision.
A source said: "Richard is OK. There's no serious injuries."
The supercar he was driving was left a crushed and charred wreck after it burst into flames shortly after Hammond climbed out.
His co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson said it was the biggest crash he had ever seen in a tweet.
A statement posted on The Grand Tour's official Twitter account said that the accident happened after Hammond completed the Hemburg Hill Climb while filming for the second season of the show.
It comes 11 years after Hammond suffered life-threatening head injuries following a high-speed crash as he filmed for BBC's Top Gear in 2006.
The presenter was in a coma for two weeks following the 288mph accident, but made a full recovery.
In March this year, Hammond assured fans he was fine after falling off a motorbike "many times" while filming for The Grand Tour.
He was in a remote part of Mozambique in east Africa shooting the programme when the accident occurred, according to The Sun.