Richard Hammond suffers serious car crash while filming for the Grand Tour

Richard Hammond managed to escape the car before it burst into flames. Credit: The Grand Tour / Twitter

Richard Hammond has suffered a "serious crash" while filming The Grand Tour in Switzerland.

The presenter, 47, was flown to hospital by air ambulance but is said to have escaped serious injury in the collision.

A source said: "Richard is OK. There's no serious injuries."

The supercar he was driving was left a crushed and charred wreck after it burst into flames shortly after Hammond climbed out.

His co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson said it was the biggest crash he had ever seen in a tweet.

The Rimac Concept One supercar Hammond was driving burst into flames. Credit: The Grand Tour / Twitter

A statement posted on The Grand Tour's official Twitter account said that the accident happened after Hammond completed the Hemburg Hill Climb while filming for the second season of the show.

Richard was conscious and talking, climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames.

He was flown by air ambulance to hospital in St Gallent to be checked over, revealing a fracture to his knee.

Nobody else was in the car or involved in the accident.

The cause of the crash is unknown and being investigated.

Hammond (centre) with his Grand Tour co-stars James May and Jeremy Clarkson. Credit: PA

It comes 11 years after Hammond suffered life-threatening head injuries following a high-speed crash as he filmed for BBC's Top Gear in 2006.

The presenter was in a coma for two weeks following the 288mph accident, but made a full recovery.

In March this year, Hammond assured fans he was fine after falling off a motorbike "many times" while filming for The Grand Tour.

He was in a remote part of Mozambique in east Africa shooting the programme when the accident occurred, according to The Sun.