Richard Hammond suffers serious car crash while filming for the Grand Tour

Richard Hammond has suffered a "serious crash" while filming The Grand Tour in Switzerland.

The presenter, 47, was flown to hospital by air ambulance but is said to have escaped serious injury in the collision.

A source said: "Richard is OK. There's no serious injuries."

The supercar he was driving was left a crushed and charred wreck after it burst into flames shortly after Hammond climbed out.

His co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson said it was the biggest crash he had ever seen in a tweet.