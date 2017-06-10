Two US soldiers in Afghanistan 'killed in attack by member of the Afghan army'

Two US soldiers in Afghanistan have died and a further two were wounded after a colleague from the Afghan army opened fire on them, an official has reported.

The Afghan soldier also died after launching the attack in the country's eastern Nangarhar province, said a spokesman for the provincial governor.

The reports have not been confirmed by the US.

Such insider attacks have happened before in Afghanistan.

In March, another Afghan soldier was killed after he opened fire on foreign forces at a base in Helmand province, wounding three US soldiers.