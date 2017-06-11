A blustery day, with sunny spells and scattered showers

Today:

Cloud, rain and drizzle will gradually clear in the southeast. Elsewhere, it will be windy with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, especially in the north and west, where they will be heavy and possibly thundery at times.

Overnight, blustery showers will develop in the north, with some longer spells of rain across northwest Scotland, and staying windy. Elsewhere, dry with clear spells, perhaps a few showers in the west.