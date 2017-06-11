- ITV Report
Boris Johnson tells Tory MPs to 'get behind Theresa May'
Boris Johnson has sent messages to Conservative MPs warning them to "calm down and get behind the Prime Minister," ITV News has learnt.
In a message sent to a group of MPs via WhatsApp he praised Theresa May as a "woman of extraordinary qualities" and told them not to undermine her leadership.
He added "frankly the public are looking to us to get behind her with discipline and determination".
Mr Johnson has been seen as a likely contender to replace Mrs May if she steps down in the near future, with some suggesting that he may already be making preparatory moves for a leadership bid.
The messages, seen by ITV News Political Correspondent Dan Hewitt, suggest that he is shoring up her support behind the scenes.