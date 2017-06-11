Colonel Gaddafi's son Saif al Islam freed from prison in Libya

The son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi has been freed from prison after more than five years.

Saif al-Islam was released on Friday by his captors the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion.

In a statement, the battalion said his released was part of a recent pardon issued by the Libyan parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk.

Battalion officials at Zintan, a town south of the capital Tripoli, confirmed his release, but did not disclose his whereabouts.

Gaddafi's son was captured by the battalion's fighters in 2011 after his father was toppled by the popular uprising after more than 40 years in power. He was later killed.

Saif al-Islam was the heir apparent to his father's dictatorship.

The uprising later plunged the oil-rich North African nation into a ruinous civil war in which Saif al-Islam led Gaddafi's loyalist forces against the rebels.