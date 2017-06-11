Donald Trump 'puts UK visit on hold over fear of protests'

Donald Trump has effectively pushed back his planned state visit to the UK over fears that he might face-large scale demonstrations, according to a report.

The US President said he did not want to go ahead with the trip if the public does not support it during a phone call with Theresa May, according to the Guardian.

It quoted an aide who was "in the room" at the time of the conservation, which was said to have taken place several weeks ago.

The source said Mrs May was "surprised" at Mr Trump's remarks, which effectively put his planned trip on hold.

Downing Street officials have refused to comment on the report but said that plans for the visit remain "unchanged".