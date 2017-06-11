- ITV Report
Donald Trump 'puts UK visit on hold over fear of protests'
Donald Trump has effectively pushed back his planned state visit to the UK over fears that he might face-large scale demonstrations, according to a report.
The US President said he did not want to go ahead with the trip if the public does not support it during a phone call with Theresa May, according to the Guardian.
It quoted an aide who was "in the room" at the time of the conservation, which was said to have taken place several weeks ago.
The source said Mrs May was "surprised" at Mr Trump's remarks, which effectively put his planned trip on hold.
Downing Street officials have refused to comment on the report but said that plans for the visit remain "unchanged".
Mrs May extended an invitation to Mr Trump when they met in Washington just seven days after his inauguration.
She faced an immediate backlash, with more than two million people signing petitions in protest.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan also said the visit should be dumped after he was misquoted by the US president over reassurances given to Londoners following the London Bridge terror attack.