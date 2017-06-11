Injured Maria Sharapova out of Wimbledon qualifying

Maria Sharapova has pulled out of Wimbledon qualifying due to a muscle injury she sustained at the Italian Open in Rome in May.

Sharapova, who is coming back from a 15-month suspension for taking the banned drug meldonium, had been due to enter the qualifying tournament after she rejected a wild card.

But she posted in a Facebook message: "After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I sustained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me to compete in the grass court tournaments I was scheduled to play."

Sharapova will also withdraw from the Aegon Classic in Birmingham, for which she had been granted a wild card.