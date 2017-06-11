Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'ready to fight' another election

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is "ready to fight another election campaign" as he vowed to lead Britain out of the EU.

The Labour leader said his party would "absolutely" ensure Brexit occurs if they secured power, with a focus on negotiating tariff-free access as part of a "jobs-first Brexit".

Labour won 262 seats in the General Election, up from the 232 secured by Ed Miliband in 2015, but the Conservatives remain the largest party in Parliament.

When asked on The Andrew Marr Show if there will be another general election this year, Mr Corbyn said: "I think it's quite possible there'll be an election later this year or early next year, and that might be a good thing because we cannot go on with a period of great instability.

"We have a programme, we have support and we're ready to fight another election campaign as soon as may be, because we want to be able to serve the people of this country on the agenda we put forward, which is transformative and has gained amazing levels of support."

Mr Corbyn believes that without an outright majority Mrs May's position is vulnerable and he intends to oppose the Queen's Speech and table a "substantial amendment" in an attempt to bring down her administration.